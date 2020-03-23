‘High priority for us’: Baker eager to talk with legislators amid growing eviction, foreclosure fears

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker says he’s eager to talk with legislators as eviction and foreclosure fears grow among residents who are impacted by the coronavirus closures.

During a press conference Monday where Baker announced a stay-at-home advisory for the Bay State, he assured residents that they must go through a multi-month process before being evicted from their homes.

“For evictions you have to go to court. Courts aren’t open until April 21,” he said. “And you still need 60 days of process and cure opportunity before that.”

Those who could face foreclosures on their mortgages have 90 days to cure, according to Baker.

“We will fully enforce those rules, big time, and we are anxious to talk to the legislator about what else they think we might want to do there, but that’s a very high priority for us,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)