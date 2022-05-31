Sales were down again at the Massachusetts Lottery in April, pushing the agency even further behind its record-setting profit pace of the last fiscal year.

April 2022 sales of $465.5 million represented a drop of $25.9 million or 5.3 percent from April 2021, Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken told the Lottery Commission on Tuesday.

The dip followed a 4 percent year-over-year decline in sales in March.

The sales drop combined with a $9.8 million multi-state prize settlement for Mega Millions and Powerball that was processed in April and a higher prize payout percentage led to an estimated $27.4 million decrease in net profit last month compared to April 2021.

The Lottery paid out 74.29 percent of the money it took in as prizes last month, compared to 71.23 percent in April 2021.

“Our prize payouts have been extremely high in the last couple of months, including the month of April, and we are at our highest prize payout than we have seen in our last five years,” Bracken said. “So, once again, good for the players in that aspect.”

Through 10 months of the fiscal year, Lottery sales of $4.94 billion are up $73.2 million or 1.5 percent over the same 10 months of fiscal 2021, but this year the Lottery’s net profit is running $38.4 million behind the pace that led to a record $1.112 billion in profit in fiscal 2021.

