BOSTON (WHDH) - Swimmers are being warned of dangerous rip currents off the coast of Massachusetts.

A high rip current risk is in effect for parts of Barnstable, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Dukes, Nantucket, and Bristol counties through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water, the NWS warned.

Swimmers who get caught in a rip current are urged to relax and float.

“Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help,” the NWS said in a statement.

