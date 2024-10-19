BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire late Friday night that broke out in the trash chute of a high-rise building in Boston.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury around 11:15 a.m. determined the fire in the trash chute had created a heavy smoke condition and high carbon monoxide levels, according to officials.

One firefighter and one resident were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

