High school basketball player nails unbelievable cross-court shot at buzzer

(WHDH) – It’s the shot every basketball player dreams of making: the buzzer beater. One high school freshman in Illinois got to see that dream come true on Friday.

Fifteen-year-old Blake Peters took the shot of a lifetime to score for his team, which was down by two points with just 2.6 seconds left in the game.

Video of his incredible shot shows Peter getting a rebound off the other team’s missed free throw before he desperately heaved the ball one-handed across the court, the buzzer sounding as the ball was in mid-air. After flying 80 feet, the shot made it through the net, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The Evanston Township High School team beat their rivals 45 to 44, while Peters became a viral sensation, with his shot even earning the top play on ESPN’s SportsCenter.