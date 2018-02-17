MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) – A referee in Malden returned to the court Saturday night after collapsing on the court a couple months ago.

It was a warm welcome back for Anthony Abbatessa as he returned to a Malden basketball court after months of recovery at Tufts Medical Center.

“This is like my first game all over again, I’m about as nervous as nervous can be,” said Abbatessa.

Abbatessa – who has been a high school basketball referee for 27 years – collapsed on the court during a game in December as a result of diabetes complications and dehydration.

The referee thanked the community for its quick actions to save his life. Athletic trainers, paramedics and fans rushed to help the night he collapsed.

Abbatessa said many people sent him cards and words of encouragement.

