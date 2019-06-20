SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WHDH) — Hundreds of high school juniors in North Carolina spent more than three hours taking a college admission test just to learn that they would have to take it again.

About 440 Pinecrest High School students who took the ACT exam in February and March did not have their answer sheets submitted to ACT for scoring, according to principal Stefanie Phillips.

An investigation suggested the mishap was the result of human error, Phillips added.

Rising senior Sonja Wooley says this incident is aggravating for students who thought they did well on this ACT.

“People were really utilizing the fact that the school gave us a free test and so the fact that they had to wait a really long time only to have them just be completely gone, yeah, that’s pretty frustrating,” she said.

The school is planning to offer the test again in the fall at no cost.

