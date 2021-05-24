(WHDH) — A high school in Florida is facing criticism for digitally altering 80 yearbook photos of female students that staff deemed inappropriate.

Bartram Trail High School edited the photos of dozens of girls to cover up outfits that did not follow dress code guidelines, the St. Johns County School District told WJAX.

The decision was reportedly made by a female yearbook teacher.

Students told local news outlets that the altered photos made them feel self-conscious.

“I felt confident that day and I looked good, in dress code,” ninth grader Zoe Iannone told WJAX. “When I sent it to my mom and all of us saw it, I felt very sexualized, like that was what they were worrying about.”

The school district issued a statement, writing, “Bartram Trail High School’s previous procedure was to not include student pictures in the yearbook that they deemed in violation of the student code of conduct, so the digital alterations were a solution to make sure all students were included in the yearbook.”

The school is offering refunds to any parents calling about the issue.

