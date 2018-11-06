SUGAR HILL, Ga. (WHDH) — A high school football coach in Georgia enlisted the help of his senior players to propose to his girlfriend last month.

Nafis Pickett, Lanier High School’s wide receiver coach and recruiter, gave a rose to each of his players to pass out to his girlfriend, Ashley Wilson, during senior night.

A video shared on his Twitter account shows Wilson holding a bunch of roses before Pickett gets down on one knee and the team starts to cheer.

Wilson stepped back in surprise before saying yes.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)