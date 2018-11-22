High school football fans brave the cold to cheer on teams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Players, officials, and spectators all bundled up this Thanksgiving, braving the frigid cold to cheer on their high school teams.

“I mean, it’s a little chilly, but this is a 100-year tradition,” Philip Brangiforte, headmaster at East Boston High School, said.

Keeping with that tradition, East Boston and South Boston were battling as fans were doing anything to stay warm.

While some spectators packed on warm layers, other chose hot food and drinks to try to stay warm.

“Second round of cocoa, second round of coffee, and I think we’re almost out of sausage,” a parent running the concession stand said.

In the stands, cheerleaders and parents huddled together with blankets and scarves.

“Just multiple layers, layer it up and hope for the best and hopefully the wind doesn’t blow,” Scott Moses said. “When it doesn’t blow, it’s tolerable.”

The wind was also whipping across town as Boston College High School took on Catholic Memorial High School.

From Eastie to Southie, cold weather and football on Thanksgiving are what make the holiday.

“It’s worth the cold to come out here for Thanksgiving, it really is,” Jerry McLarnon said. “Grandson is a senior so that’s where we should be on Thanksgiving.”

“It’s a little chilly but I know we thought about it but we’d never change this game on Thanksgiving,” Brangiforte said.

