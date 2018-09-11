High school football player in Bourne rushed to hospital

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A high school football player in Bourne was rushed to the hospital after getting seriously hurt at practice Tuesday.

About 4 p.m. at Upper Cape Regional Technical High School, a high school senior was injured and later flown to Rhode Island Hospital because his injury could have impacted his spinal cord.

Tuesday night, a spokesman from the school said the student’s injuries were not life-threatening and that he was moving his limbs.

