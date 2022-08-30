WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The helmet shortage is hitting players across Massachusetts and the U.S. just as high school football teams are preparing for kickoff.

Players and parents at Walpole High School hope the much-needed shipment comes in before their first preseason game.

“We’re in trouble so we’re really hoping that they come in by Friday,” one Walpole High School football coach told 7NEWS.

Many teams are forced to bench players during preseason practice and no one knows when they’ll be able to get back on the field.

“You feel bad for the kids if they have to come out and sit on the sidelines, they’re [helmets] not one thing you can share,” said the football coach.

Some schools with extra helmets are are loaning them out to other teams but most aren’t so lucky. Walpole High School currently has enough helmets but they’re expecting more players to show up for tryouts.

“We do have about 110 kids in the program, we have everybody at home, we have one helmet on the shelf,” said the football coach.

Coaches hope for a hail mary pass so that by the first game everyone has the opportunity to play.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll get out helmets soon,” said the Walpole High School football coach. “Be patient, we wanna get you out there as soon as we can.”

Schools still have some time to get in those last-minute shipments. The high school season for most teams begins September 9.

