High school golf team’s bus catches fire in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A high school golf team’s bus caught on fire in Canton Thursday, officials say.

Canton fire crews responded after receiving a report of a van on fire on the southbound side of Route 95 near Neponset Street about 3:40 p.m., according to the Canton Fire Department.

There were about 10 kids, all from the Catholic Memorial High School golf team, and a bus driver on board, officials say, and all were able to safely make it off of the bus.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the fire had been extinguished by a passerby who pulled over upon seeing the fire and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

