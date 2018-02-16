FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - A Fall River high school is stepping up security after receiving an anonymous threat online, promising a Florida-style attack.

The principal of B.M.C. Durfee High School sent out a notice to parents informing them of the threat Thursday night.

The threat allegedly stated that the attack would happen Friday.

“We have no evidence to support this as a credible threat,” Principal Matt Desmarais announced.

Administration said they received information about the threat from several students.

They are working with the Fall River Police Department to ensure the safety of the staff and students.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will have an elevated police presence on campus,” said Desmarais.

Officials plan to conduct bag checks on everyone entering the building.

