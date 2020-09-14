High school in Sudbury switches to remote learning after several students attend party

SUDBURY (AP) — A Massachusetts high school scheduled to reopen this week with a hybrid learning model will now switch to remote-only learning after dozens of students attended a party without taking proper coronavirus-prevention measures, the principal said.

The party held Friday night involved alcohol and a “complete lack of safety precautions to protect against the spread of COVID,” Lincoln-Sudbury Principal Bella Wong said in a letter to the school community.

Police who broke up the gathering said about 15 students ran into the woods, and 13 gave fake names to officers, she said.

Because it’s not clear exactly who attended the party, the Sudbury Board of Health is mandating that all high school students must undergo full remote learning for 14 days.

Wong said she is “profoundly disappointed.”

The number of people who have died from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts has surpassed the 9,000 mark, the state Department of Public Health reported Sunday.

The 14 deaths reported Sunday bring the total to 9,001.

The state also reported 267 new confirmed cases of the disease, out of more than 12,100 test results, for a total of more than 122,900 confirmed cases.

The number of people in the state’s hospitals with the disease has fallen to 313, down from 331 the previous day. Sixty-one patients are in intensive care.

