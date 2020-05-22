High school math teacher in Fall River arrested on multiple aggravated rape of a child charges

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A high school math teacher in Fall River has been arrested on multiple charges of aggravated rape of a child, school officials said.

Tory Meneses was hired to teach at B.M.C. Durfee High School on July 21, 2015, but has been on paid administrative leave from the Fall River Public Schools since the outset of this investigation, according to Superintendent Matthew Malone.

No additional information has been released.

