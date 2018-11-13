High school principal condemns anti-Semitism, outlines plan

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school principal announced plans to work with students and community leaders following complaints about anti-Semitism at the school.

Amity High School Principal Anna Mahon said in a letter to the school community Tuesday that she was “deeply moved” by comments made by students at a Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Students expressed their concerns to board members over swastikas found carved into a stall in the boys’ locker room and on a desk at the Woodbridge school. Students chanted “We are the Nazis” in hallways, according to students. Some Jewish families claim their homes were even vandalized.

Mahon scheduled meetings this week and encouraged students to meet with school counselors to address the complaints. The principal also promised “an increased police presence in the school parking lot” along with more staff monitoring hallways.

The school district plans to work with organizations including the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven. Staff will undergo training in “restorative practices.”

Administrators are “committed to working together to make amity a safe and supportive environment,” Mahon said.

The incidents follow a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 dead.

