High school referee recovering after passing out mid-game in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A high school basketball referee is recovering in the hospital after he suddenly passed out mid-game in Malden.

Anthony Abbatessa, who has been a referee for 27 years, was working Monday night at the girls basketball game between Malden High School and Revere High School when he collapsed.

“Looked up, there’s about 3 minutes, 40 seconds left to go on the clock, I continue to officiate the game. Next thing I know, I woke up in an ambulance on the way to the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital,” said Abbatessa from his hospital bed.

While Abbatessa does not remember what happened, people at the game leapt into action. Malden’s mayor, who was in the stands, called 911. Emergency workers watching the game ran to help Abbatessa. Players on both teamed knelt and prayed together.

“It’s that first instant reaction, oh no, but your training kicks in and you do what you have to do,” said athletic trainer Jennifer Sturtevant.

As Abbatessa was taken out on a stretcher, the crowd and players gave him a standing ovation.

“Just an acknowledgement it’s bigger than the game itself, a man’s life is bigger than the game itself,” said Malden High School basketball coach Scott Marino.

Abbatessa said he collapsed from a combination of dehydration and diabetes complications. He is expected to be OK and plans on getting back to work. When he returns, Malden High School plans to honor him. Abbatessa said he is very thankful for everyone who helped him out.

“This is way above the top for me. It’s just amazing that the mayor and people of Malden were so gracious and helped me out.”

