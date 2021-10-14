(WHDH) — A high school secretary is facing charges after investigators say she had sexual contact with a student.
Martha Pope, 43, of Elba, Alabama, was booked into the Coffee County Jail on Tuesday morning on a charge of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, records indicate.
Pope, who works as a secretary at Elba High School, has since been placed on administrative leave, WTVY-TV reported.
There were no additional details immediately available.
Pope has since posted $5,000 bond.
An investigation remains ongoing.
