FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old high school senior was elected to Foxboro’s school committee Monday night — and is officially the youngest member.

Nathan Urman, a student leader at his high school, was elected after months of campaigning. As class president, student council president, and an intern for state Representative F. Jay Barrows, he wanted to continue to give back to his community, Urman said in an interview.

“I think we see more and more in politics nationwide that it’s time for the younger generation to step up, not only me being on the ballot, but I saw a number of people who have never voted in their life out for the first time in the life at the polls, so it was a great thing to see,” Urman said.

Urman said he will attend Bentley University in the fall, planning to be at all of the school committee meetings over his three-year term. Urman will continue to finish out his senior year of high school with a packed docket of extracurricular activities.

He knows not every 18-year-old wants to run for office, but he had a message for those who might see his story and want to get involved.

“Make sure you’re informed about what’s going on in your town and then just try and make a difference,” Urman said.

