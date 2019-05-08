High school senior teaches Mansfield police importance of sign language

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A local student is helping Mansfield police communicate in a new way by teaching them sign language.

Senior at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School, Catherine Fitzgerald, approached officers with the idea to hold a workshop to teach them some basic signs as part of her final project.

Every senior is required to do a project that leaves a lasting mark on the school. But, the officers say her impact has reached far beyond the classroom.

“The project she is working on is going to go well beyond her,” one officer said.

She is part of the criminal justice program at school and has used her knowledge to develop the course and design pocket manuals for officers to keep handy in the field.

Fitzgerald was diagnosed with profound hearing loss from birth.

“Nobody in my family is like me. It’s just me,” Fitzgerald said. “But, I don’t really use that as a crutch or anything. It has actually helped me to be able to do things like this.”

After graduation, Fitzgerald plans to continue her study of criminal justice at Curry College.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)