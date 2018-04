MAIZE, KS (WHDH) — A high school soccer player in Kansas made headlines for an incredible assist.

Video showed the girl doing a front flip to get the ball from the sideline to her teammate in the middle of the field.

The teammate then headed the ball into the net, scoring a goal.

The clip is going viral online with more than 40,000.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)