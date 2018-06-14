High school student in Bolton accused of threatening staff member with knife

BOLTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A student accused of threatening a staff member with a steak knife in a Bolton high school led to a massive police response while that student was eventually disarmed.

Bolton police say they responded to Nashoba Regional High School Thursday just after noon for a report of a student threatening a staff member.

That student, a 16-year-old who has not been identified, is accused of threatening a staff member with a steak knife during a life skills class, a special program where special needs students learn how to perform basic tasks at home.

According to officials, the student was upset when he did not receive a reward for completing a task and grabbed a steak knife, which was readily accessible as well as various forks and knives due to the nature of the class.

Officers and school staff were able to de-escalate the situation and disarm the student. Nobody was hurt, the incident was contained to the classroom, and the school never went into lockdown, police say.

That student was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Officials say that student will likely face charges as a result of the incident, likely assault with a dangerous weapon.

