LEDYARD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say a 17-year-old high school student has been arrested for commenting, “I could buy an AR-15,” the day after the same gun model was used in a high school shooting that killed 17 and injured others in Florida.

Ledyard High School Principal Amanda Fagan says the student made the comment during a first-period class Thursday. Administrators called the local police department around 9 a.m., and the student has been referred to juvenile court on charges of threatening and breach of peace.

Fagan says the student’s offense was similar to “joking about a bomb in the airport.”

She says the student does not have access to firearms at home, and there was no threat to students or staff.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)