NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Thursday afternoon crash between a truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Milestone and New South Roads claimed the life of a teenager.

The teen was riding the motorcycle and was a student at Nantucket High School.

The school’s principal, Mandy Vasil, released a statement reading:

“We are saddened by the loss of our student. He is well loved by our school community. We are a family, and we will be here to support each other and the student’s family through this tragedy.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)