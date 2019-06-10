PORT DOVER, Ontario (WHDH) — A high school student with special needs in Canada went to prom with two dates thanks to the power of social media.

Gabby Horner-Sheperd’s mother, Shannon, posted a video to Facebook in hopes of finding someone to take her 21-year-old daughter to prom on June 1.

“Hopefully there will be somebody out there who would be willing to come be a special date for a special girl on her special day,” Shannon Horner-Sheperd said in the video.

The post caught the attention of Brock University student Zack Bowman and local police constable Jeremy Renton, who coaches Gabby Horner-Sheperd’s special needs sledge hockey team.

They reached out to Shannon Horner-Sheperd, who then picked them to each be Gabby Horner-Sheperd’s dates.

Bowman and Renton picked her up for dinner before the trio danced the night away at prom.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)