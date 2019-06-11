CENTREVILLE, Va. (WHDH) — A prosthetic made by a group of high school students in Virginia is helping a young musician pursue her passion.

Allison Rafailan Serrano wanted to play the violin but had a hard time holding a bow because her right arm is shorter than her left and her right hand only has two fingers.

“I couldn’t do long bow and it kept falling off my hands,” the 10-year-old said.

Students at Marshall High School Design and Technology sought out to craft a prosthetic that would allow Serrano to hold the bow.

The prosthetic took five months to make and was exactly what Serrano needed to play her violin.

