FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Sixteen high school football teams will take the field at Gillette Stadium to face off in their Super Bowl matchups.

Under the Thursday night lights, Marblehead beat North Attleboro in the first division championship game to be held in the legendary stadium for a championship game after a two year, pandemic-driven hiatus.

The next game between Central Catholic and Springfield Central kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with both teams fighting to be the Division 1 leader. Catholic Memorial will take on King Philip in the Division 2 championship game which will start at 8 p.m.

All 16 teams fought hard to get there after more than 100 playoff games across the state over the last month. Five more games will be held over the course of the three-day event.

The Kraft family has donated the use of Gillette Stadium’s field for the games and players get the full experience — including music and replays on the stadium’s video boards.

Despite intermittent rain, thousands of fans poured into the stands to take in the sights.

