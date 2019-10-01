High schools in Lynn may soon offer birth control, condoms, emergency contraceptives

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - High schools in Lynn may soon make birth control, condoms, and emergency contraceptives available to students.

School committee members say they plan to vote in favor of a proposal aimed at curbing teen pregnancy and providing students with proper protection against sexually transmitted diseases.

A decision will not be made until parents are given a chance to weigh in on the proposal.

In 2018, there were 57 pregnant minors enrolled in Lynn Public Schools, according to the Daily Item.

New Bedford and Lawrence were the only other cities in the Bay State with higher birth rates last year, according to a recent public health report cited by the newspaper.

The committee is expected to hold a vote on Nov. 14. Parents will be allowed 30 minutes to speak on the proposal.

