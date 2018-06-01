FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WHDH) — A high-speed chase in Michigan Wednesday afternoon ended with a wild crash.

Officers tried to pull over the driver wanted in a hit-and-run when he sped away, police said.

They chased him down a freeway before the driver rear-ended another car, causing it to lose control and rollover, dashcam video showed.

Officers got the driver out of the car and handcuffed him in the middle of the freeway.

