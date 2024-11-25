WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was taken into custody Monday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase from New Hampshire to Massachusetts.

Authorities said the driver had stolen the Mercedes SUV in which he was fleeing from police from a dealership around 7:30 a.m. in Derry, New Hampshire, where the pursuit began.

It then headed south on Route 101, after which police shortly called off the chase. Authorities picked up the pursuit once again after the car was seen on Route 93 south in New Hampshire.

The car then entered Massachusetts on that highway before exiting to Route 495 towards Fitchburg.

The chase ended on Route 12 in West Boylston near the Sterling town line after a roughly hour-long high speed chase, during which the driver changed directions by driving across a highway median.

Sources tell 7News that the man may be wanted in connection with a burglary attempt in Derry and indicated the driver may have run out of gas, resulting in his ultimate peaceful stop and apprehension.

