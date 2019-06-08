BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A high-speed pursuit of a stolen car that started in Braintree came to a crashing end in Boston early Saturday morning.

A trooper observing a car that had just been reported stolen in Braintree attempted to stop the vehicle on Interstate 93 northbound around 3:30 a.m.

The driver failed to stop, prompting a pursuit with the stolen car reaching speeds of about 100 mph, according to state police.

Due to backed up traffic entering the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel as a result of lane closures from a double-fatal motorcycle crash, state police terminated the pursuit as it approached the tunnel.

Immediately after, the stolen car exited Interstate 93 at exit 20 and reportedly crashed into a barrier.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, tried to run from the scene but was taken into custody by troopers, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

State police have not said what charges the suspect may be facing.

