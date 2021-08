WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Tropical Strom Henri on Sunday morning brought gusty winds and high surf to Westport, Massachusetts as it prepared to make landfall.

East Beach Road has been closed down as of 11 a.m. due to high surf, officials said.

Rough waves slammed against the shoreline as winds whipped against the water.

Crews closing down E Beach Road in #Westport MA as we deal with #Henri #7News pic.twitter.com/mgk8YD2F3H — Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) August 22, 2021

