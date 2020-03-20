High tech call for help: 3D printers needed to help battle COVID-19

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A high tech call for help: 3D printers needed to make face masks during this coronavirus crisis.

A Somerville company is trying to make a positive difference in the battle against COVID-19.

Formlabs says it wants to use its 3D printing technology to make protective face masks that are so critically needed right now.

“In the current situation, we’re trying to do our best to help out health care professionals, caregivers and anyone basically who is needing help,” David Lakatos, Formlabs chief product officer said.

The president of Massachusetts General Hospital started the call for help, asking anyone with a 3D printer to make masks.

“The federal government estimates we may need as many 3.5 billion masks to get our country through this crisis. The national stockpile has only 12 million masks. From my perspective, there may be a huge shortage in what we’re going to need and what may be available,” Dr. Peter Slavin, M.D. president of Massachusetts General Hospital said.

So far Dr. Slavin says he’s heard from more than a hundred companies and people who want to help.

“If we were to run out of personal protective equipment every health care worker would have to decide whether to put themselves and their families in some risk or whether they want to provide service. It could potentially result in a drastic reduction of health care workers in the front lines.” Slavin said.

Partners is assembling a team to work on this and they will have details to release soon. They’ve even had offers from teenagers with 3D printers to help.

Formlabs says it’s interested in hearing from medical professionals who need help.

