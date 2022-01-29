SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Communities along the Massachusetts coast, including Scituate, Plymouth, and Plum Island, are dealing with blizzard conditions, flooding, and damaging wind gusts as a potentially historic nor’easter hammers the region.

Giant waves crashed over the seawall when high tide hit in Scituate on Saturday morning, leaving a neighborhood underwater.

Video from Rebecca Road showed about two feet of water inundating a number of seaside homes. The storm surge also left the area littered with debris and large rocks.

An evacuation advisory was posted for residents who live in Scituate and officials brought in military vehicles to assist with any needed evacuations.

Residents who opted to ride out the storm lined up to pick up sandbags provided by the town on Friday morning.

Crews in Marshfield spent the week reinforcing the 650-foot seawall at Brant Rock in anticipation of beach erosion and flooding but high tide still soaked neighborhoods in the town.

Flooding has commenced and the roads are becoming treacherous. Please follow @Marshfield_PD for updates regarding the storm. pic.twitter.com/8rFuqNLHnS — Marshfield Fire Department (@Marshfield_Fire) January 29, 2022

Howling winds were causing pelting snow and rain in Plymouth early Saturday morning.

People who live on Plum Island, an area that often feels the impact of high tides and smaller storms, expressed major concerns about what the nor’easter could do to their homes.

Earlier this month, a much smaller storm damaged 18 area homes with many feet of sand pushed into driveways and garages.

A coastal flood warning has been issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties until 11 a.m. Saturday. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Beach erosion and minor to moderate coastal flooding are possible during high tide at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service also warned of considerable blowing and drifting snow, along with near white-out conditions at times in communities near the coast.

Howling winds are also expected to cause power outages along coastline with 50-60 mph gusts expected throughout the storm.

Some areas on the coast could see isolated pockets of 30 inches of snow, while most of Eastern Massachusetts is likely in for 18-24 inches.

