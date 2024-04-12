SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Astronomically high water bills in Somerville are leaving some homeowners with sticker shock.

Harry Agritha says he got a $13,000 bill with no explanation. His average bill, he says, has been between $200 and $300.

He also takes several water-saving measures, including collecting rainwater and using low-flow appliances.

“I didn’t sleep for a month,” he said. “It was awful, it was awful.”

And he’s not alone.

The city’s water director says the water meter replacement program is to blame.

“People aren’t being overcharged,” Water Director Demetrios Vidal said. “They’re being charged for water they had previously used that wasn’t in previous bills.”

When old meters stopped transmitting readings to the city, they opted to send customers “estimated” bills, based on past water use.

The city says when they eventually swapped out the old meters for new ones, they were able to view actual usage.

Those who used more water were charged the difference.

“We do empathize with the people experiencing these large bills and the sudden increases,” Vidal said. “We’re doing all we can.”

This includes payment plans and suspending service shut-offs if water bills aren’t paid.

The issue was raised at Thursday’s City Council meeting but for now, city leaders say their hands are tied.

Vidal is encouraging anyone who thinks their water bill is inaccurate to reach out to his department and they’ll open an investigation.

