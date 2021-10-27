BOSTON (WHDH) - The season’s first nor’easter barreled into Massachusetts, bringing with it the risk of flooding and wind damage.

The storm picked up intensity Tuesday evening and continued into Wednesday with wind gusts topping 90 mph in at least one community.

A high wind warning remains in effect for parts of Essex, Norfolk, Bristol, Middlesex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties, while parts of Middlesex, Worcester, and Essex counties are under a wind advisory.

The highest wind gusts recorded in the Bay State as of 6 a.m. were in Edgartown at 94 mph, followed by Scituate at 87 mph, Duxbury at 84 mph, and Dennis at 84 mph.

6am WED: Peak gusts from the nor'easter: 94 mph in Edgartown (at Chappy Ferry)! Numerous towns along, near the water gusting over 80mph with this storm. #7news pic.twitter.com/SOncYychiZ — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) October 27, 2021

This strong wind has led to tree damage and hundreds of thousands of power outages throughout the state.

The National Weather Service also recorded a bomb cyclone in Nantucket, where the pressure dropped 28 MB over the past 24 hours. The last bomb cyclone occurred on Oct. 17, 2019.

In addition to tracking strong winds, a coastal flood warning has been issued for Barnstable and Eastern Plymouth counties from 3 to 7 p.m.

A coastal flood advisory is also slated to go into effect during the same time period for parts of Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties.

