BOSTON (WHDH) - A nor’easter is expected to move into Massachusetts on Tuesday, bringing the chance for wind damage and localized street flooding.

Rain showers led to a damp and dreary Monday morning but the wet weather tapered off in the afternoon.

A second weather system that is heading toward New England is expected to arrive overnight and create a nor’easter late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Lights rain showers will linger into the Wednesday morning commute before the system ultimately pushes out.

Nor'easter tomorrow – Wednesday. Heavy rain and strong winds. Watching the wind damage and flooding potential. pic.twitter.com/sQgor19tPA — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 25, 2021

Two to four inches of rain is expected to fall, which could cause street flooding and ponding of water in low-lying areas. There will be an isolated chance for up to five inches of rain in some areas.

A flood watch has been issued from late Monday night through Wednesday evening for all of Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and the Islands, Berkshire County, and Western Franklin County.

There is also a coastal flood advisory in effect from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Flood watch up too, 3-5" of rain expected across much of the area. pic.twitter.com/x4D4GNxVXm — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 25, 2021

The coastline and southeastern Massachusetts are under a high wind warning with peak gusts expected to reach 65 to 70 mph in some areas.

The warning is in effect for parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, Nantucket, Essex, Norfolk, Bristol, and Suffolk counties from 2 p.m. Tuesday through 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The strong wind could lead to isolated to scattered power outages and tree damage.

– Windiest Window: 4PM Tuesday-10AM Wednesday

– Periods of heavy rain Tonight – Wednesday: 2-4", Isolated 5"

– Minor coastal flooding Wednesday afternoon



There is so much to talk about today. @jreineron7 & @joshwurster_ have details starting at 4PM. @7News pic.twitter.com/QzMoIVCixL — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) October 25, 2021

