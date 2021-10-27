BOSTON (WHDH) - The season’s first nor’easter barreled into Massachusetts, bringing with it the risk of flooding and wind damage.

The storm picked up intensity Tuesday evening and continued into Wednesday with wind gusts nearing 90 mph in some communities.

A high wind warning remains in effect for parts of Essex, Norfolk, Bristol, Middlesex, Suffolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties, while parts of Middlesex, Worcester, and Essex counties are under a wind advisory.

The highest wind gust recorded in the Bay State as of 4:30 a.m. was in Vineyard Haven at 88 mph, followed by Scituate at 87 mph, Duxbury at 84 mph, and Wellfleet at 83 mph.

This strong wind has led to tree damage and hundreds of thousands of power outages throughout the state.

The National Weather Service also recorded a bomb cyclone in Nantucket, where the pressure dropped 28 MB over the past 24 hours. The last bomb cyclone occurred on Oct. 17, 2019.

In addition to tracking strong winds, a flood watch is in effect for parts of Plymouth, Middlesex, Norfolk, Bristol, Worcester, Suffolk, and Essex counties.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties.

