(WHDH) — Residents are bracing for the possibility of wind damage and flooding as the season’s first nor’easter moves into Massachusetts.

The rain had already begun falling in some communities on Tuesday morning with the storm system expected to strengthen in the afternoon.

Two to four inches of rain is projected to fall with an isolated five inches possible over a two-day span.

A flood watch is in effect until Wednesday evening for all of Mass. excluding the Cape and the Islands, Berkshire County, and Western Franklin County.

Flood watch is up, 2-4" widespread. pic.twitter.com/yGJV8EDTIk — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 26, 2021

A coastal flood advisory has also been issued from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for Cape Cod and the Islands along with the eastern coastline.

This comes after Falmouth experienced flooding Monday night that left at least one motorist stuck.

In addition to the flood risk, the nor’easter is projected to produce wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Strongest winds this evening/overnight. Gusts to 70mph likely across the South Shore/Cape and Islands. pic.twitter.com/yHk6GbfjbD — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 26, 2021

A high wind warning is slated to go in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday for parts of Essex, Norfolk, Bristol, Middlesex, Plymouth, Suffolk, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

A wind advisory is set to take effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Central Middlesex, Southern Worcester, and Western Essex counties.

The strong wind could lead to power outages and tree damage.

Peak winds this evening/overnight. High wind warning and wind advisory up. pic.twitter.com/VDzVz2B6HP — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 26, 2021

