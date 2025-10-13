BOSTON (WHDH) - The season’s first nor’easter lashed coastal communities in Massachusetts with high winds and heavy rains as it makes its way up the coast, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning for the Cape and Islands.

The rain began to fall Sunday and is expected to continue through the day Monday and into Tuesday morning, dropping up to 4 or 5 inches in some South Coast locations before the storm moves out of the region.

The rain is being driven by powerful northeast winds, reaching as high as 55 mph on the Cape and Islands overnight. The wind is expected to reach its peak around noon Monday before slowing over the next day-and-a-half.

As the rain cycles its way out on Tuesday, the winds are also expected to die down.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)