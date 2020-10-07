High wind warning issued for much of Mass., thousands without power

(WHDH)– A high wind warning has been issued for much of the northern and western parts of the Bay State.

RELATED: Track the weather on the interactive radar

The warning has been issued for parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Worcester, and Suffolk counties until 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The majority of the areas will see winds ranging from 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

The Cape and Islands will see winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts to 60 miles per hour as well.

Damaging winds are expected to blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.

As of 5:30 p.m., nearly more than 30,000 homes and businesses across the state already reported disruptions in service, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

High Wind Warning for most of MA for gusts up to 60 MPH later this afternoon, associated with a front that will be swinging through from 4pm – 8pm. #7news pic.twitter.com/VIQEMBmRGQ — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) October 7, 2020

Strong winds stick around thru this evening: pic.twitter.com/p7uzXw8xbJ — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) October 7, 2020

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)