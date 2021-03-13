High winds batter Bay State

High winds battered the Bay State overnight.

Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph were reported in cities and towns across the area.

The highest gust was recorded in Wrentham, where winds reached 57 mph.

Here's a look at the updated peak wind gusts from overnight into early this morning: pic.twitter.com/gAv6Ccoz1S — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) March 13, 2021

