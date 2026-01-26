CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - High winds lashed parts of Cape Cod overnight as a powerful storm system moved across the state, dumping up to 24 inches in some places.

At about 10 p.m., the snow was switching over to a freezing rain in Chatham, where only a few inches had stuck to the ground.

Motorists are being urged to stay home and off the roads if they don’t absoultely need to travel.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on the storm.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox