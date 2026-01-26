CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - High winds are lashing parts of Cape Cod as a powerful storm system moves across the state, dumping up to 24 inches in some places.

At about 8 p.m., the snow was switching over to a freezing rain in Chatham, where only a few inches had stuck to the ground.

Motorists are being urged to stay home and off the roads if they don’t absoultely need to travel.

