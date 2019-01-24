High winds blow trailer being towed onto fire hydrant in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A double-wide trailer being towed by a truck blew over due to high winds and onto a fire hydrant in Cambridge on Thursday.

State troopers and members of the Department of Conservation and Recreation responding to Land Boulevard at Binney Street around noon found the trailer laying on the hydrant after taking down a light pole.

The driver who was towing the trailer to Pelham, New Hampshire says everything happened in an instant.

“I was just taking a left-hand turn at the lights here and the wind blew it over,” he said. “Too windy for it today.”

The driver added that he could feel something was off but there was nothing he could do but hope no one got hurt.

“I felt it dragging the back of the truck, so I looked in the mirror and saw it leaning over,” he said. “There’s nothing I can do, just hope that there’s nobody on the sidewalk when it went over.”

No injuries were reported.

Officials have shut down one lane on the Boulevard as they figure out how to upright the trailer and remove it from the scene.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

Only on 7 truck driver describes how strong winds in Cambridge sent trailer toppling over #7News pic.twitter.com/X6R8aemLHV — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 24, 2019

Wild weather scene in Cambridge in land boulevard #7News pic.twitter.com/2cnSEqihIX — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 24, 2019

Troopers on-scene, Land Blvd at Binney St, Cambridge, where double-wide trailer being pulled by a truck blew over due to high winds. No cargo/occupants in trailer, no injuries. Trailer knocked down light pole and landed on hydrant. Heavy duty tow on-scene. One lane closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 24, 2019

