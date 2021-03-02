LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Live wires came down on a school bus with elementary students on board as a result of the high winds in Londonderry, New Hampshire Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of downed wires on King John Drive found the live wires laying on top of a Londonderry School District bus with numerous students on board, according to Londonderry police.

Eversource was able to shut down the power to the lines and the children were moved to another bus before heading to school.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver stayed with the bus until the wires were removed, police said.

Whipping winds led to downed trees and tens of thousands of power outages in New England.

