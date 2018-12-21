High winds down section of facade on building under construction in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police and firefighters are working to secure the area around a building on Boylston Street after high winds caused a piece of the facade to separate from a building under construction and fall onto the street, officials said.

In a statement, Samuels & Associates said, “Our first priority is the safety and security of residents, visitors and those passing through the area. We are working with our structural engineers and construction team to assure that the rest of the façade is secure. We apologize to the broader community for the disruption and concern this has caused.”

Boylston Street in the Fenway area has been closed until further notice while members of the city’s Inspectional Services Department investigate.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Strong winds have torn a large piece of fabric from scaffolding on Beacon Street in downtown Boston pic.twitter.com/0uSIxgNXY6 — James Saulsky (@JSaulsky) December 21, 2018

#BPDTrafficAdvisory Boylston Street in the Fenway area closed until further notice due to Inspectional Services investigation. Please seek alternate route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 21, 2018

