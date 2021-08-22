OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - High winds from Tropical Storm Henri caused tree damage in Oxford on Sunday shortly before the storm made landfall.

An oak tree was ripped out of the ground and thrown toward the house.

No one was injured during the incident and there was minimal damage to the house.

“It just barely hit the house, nothing structural, we can stay,” said homeowner Chad Bilodeau. “Ideally, if a tree falls on your house, this is the best case situation.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)