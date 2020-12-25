High winds fueled Braintree blaze that tore through home on Christmas

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging blaze ripped through a home in Braintree on Christmas morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Pleasant View Avenue found flames shooting from the home and thick smoke billowing into the air.

The family rushed outside once they smelled smoke.

A husband and wife who live there and their adult daughter who was visiting were home at the time, according to Braintree Fire Chief James O’Brien.

“The mother smelled smoke, she checked around the house and then saw flames and knocked on the door and got everybody out safely,” O’Brien said at the scene.

The fire has since been knocked down but firefighters are monitoring for hotspots.

The home is a total loss. The family is staying with a neighbor at this time.

Neighbors Jim and Carol say they are heartbroken for a family, especially since this happened during the holidays.

“Just feel so bad they’ve just lost everything and it’s Christmas Day,” Carol said.

